Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 106.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,657 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after buying an additional 345,712 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,910,000 after buying an additional 81,553 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $294.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.14 and a 200-day moving average of $286.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.