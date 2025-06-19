Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 270.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,163 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,220 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $374,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,096,455 shares in the company, valued at $102,518,542.50. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at $340,166,630.71. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,656,659. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Erste Group Bank cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $95.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.11. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

