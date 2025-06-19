Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $419.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.87. The company has a market capitalization of $415.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.