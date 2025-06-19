Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 166.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,134 shares of company stock worth $163,760,949. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $251.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.54 and a 200-day moving average of $211.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $265.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

