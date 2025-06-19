Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,311,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $405.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

