Warner Financial Inc. Has $6.44 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Warner Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,661,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $549.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $525.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

