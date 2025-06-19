MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $630,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. LM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,507,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $549.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $525.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

