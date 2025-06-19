Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $652.45 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $718.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.51 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.71.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

