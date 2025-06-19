Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $57,778.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,079.79. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $612,330.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,311. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,931 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,930. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

