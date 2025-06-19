Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 272 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $340.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $627.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.20.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,098 shares of company stock worth $36,738,526. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

