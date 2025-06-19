5,319 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $182.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.93 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

