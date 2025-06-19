ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Lifted by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 95.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in ASML by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ASML by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in ASML by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 165,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,280,000 after buying an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $761.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $716.41. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

