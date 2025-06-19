DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Sells 369 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc decreased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Millham sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $1,120,391.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,312.44. This represents a 41.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,111 shares of company stock worth $9,299,283. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $258.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.72. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

