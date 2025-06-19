Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Catalina Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,177 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.