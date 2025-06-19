Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.7% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $24,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $310.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $212.12 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.06.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

