CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Jun 19th, 2025

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth about $2,513,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,851,000 after buying an additional 204,681 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CocaCola by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,484,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,767,000 after buying an additional 783,161 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in CocaCola by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. UBS Group raised their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $69.15 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average is $67.96.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. CocaCola’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

