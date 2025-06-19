Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Lifted by Bricktown Capital LLC

Bricktown Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 18.2% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bricktown Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $96,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

