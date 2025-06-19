Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $173.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

