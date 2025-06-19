Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Increased by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 10.6% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,147,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 145,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $173.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $275.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.52.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

