Well Done LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Well Done LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
VTV opened at $173.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $275.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.52.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
