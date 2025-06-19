iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Lifted by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,990,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $176.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.48. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

