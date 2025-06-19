iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after buying an additional 8,223,945 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after buying an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,296,000 after buying an additional 5,220,182 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.13 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $124.63 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average of $97.79.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

