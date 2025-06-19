United Advisor Group LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after buying an additional 95,531 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,386,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $55.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.