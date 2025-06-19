Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,412 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 54.9% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 90,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 92,533 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.4% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 19th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.1%

PANW stock opened at $199.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a PE ratio of 114.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $16,541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,543,516 shares in the company, valued at $586,132,981.56. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $18,252,574.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 321,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,704.62. The trade was a 27.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,736 shares of company stock valued at $139,837,528 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

