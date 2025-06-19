Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 257 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $331.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $292.27 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $395.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.67.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
