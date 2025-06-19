Aspiriant LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,736 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,058,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,566,884,000 after buying an additional 157,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,843,000 after buying an additional 1,039,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,216,000 after buying an additional 97,203 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,094,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $525.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $492.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.71.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
