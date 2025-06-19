Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Aflac makes up about 1.1% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,699,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,409,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 12,313.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,753,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,045.28. This trade represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $102.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

