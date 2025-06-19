Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,576.46. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,098 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,526. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.