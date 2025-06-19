Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Catalina Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,461 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $526,587,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $451,985,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Melius cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Melius Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.3%

LMT opened at $468.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $471.66 and its 200 day moving average is $469.27. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

