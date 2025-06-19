Rolek Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rolek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rolek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rolek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $631.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $581.01 and its 200-day moving average is $595.22. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $648.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.