Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $150.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $126.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $205.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

