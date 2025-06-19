Curran Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $199.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.31. The company has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.