HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 926 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $310.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.06. The stock has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $212.12 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

