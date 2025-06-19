Community Bank N.A. Has $43,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $349,284,000 after buying an additional 144,113 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $122.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.71 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

