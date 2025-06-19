Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VO opened at $272.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.76. The firm has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

