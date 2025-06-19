Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Compass Capital Corp MA ADV

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2403 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

