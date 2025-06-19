Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 13.0% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 100,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,404,000 after buying an additional 12,311 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $419.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.87. The firm has a market cap of $415.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

