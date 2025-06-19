Catalina Capital Group LLC Sells 1,539 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Catalina Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Catalina Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $105.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $107.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.92.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.