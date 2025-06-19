Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Lowered by LifeWealth Investments LLC

LifeWealth Investments LLC cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $127.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,032.52. The trade was a 36.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

