Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $289.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $155.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

