Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 140 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,836,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,422,932,000 after buying an additional 138,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,588,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,239,715,000 after acquiring an additional 106,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,636,679,000 after acquiring an additional 96,571 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,316,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,138,000 after purchasing an additional 86,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $1,359,747,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $331.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.37 and its 200 day moving average is $350.63. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $292.27 and a 1-year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

