Harrell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $139.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average is $96.13. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $144.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $8,129,055.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,382,558.80. This represents a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock valued at $188,456,658 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

