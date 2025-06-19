ORG Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4,924.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,542,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,719 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,975 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,164,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,870,000 after acquiring an additional 819,640 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 865,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,857,000 after acquiring an additional 585,192 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

