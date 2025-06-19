Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $17.99 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,719 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,542,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,651,000 after purchasing an additional 521,411 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,609,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,435,000 after purchasing an additional 428,035 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.56 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.48.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

