Curran Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.