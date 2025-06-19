Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 470 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.97 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.48.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

