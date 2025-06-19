Hartford Financial Management Inc. Buys 1,032 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 29,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 25,096 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4%

TJX Companies stock opened at $122.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.71 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.14. The firm has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

