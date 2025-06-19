Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hamilton Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,104 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 8.0% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $51,084,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,689 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities set a $240.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $210.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.16. The company has a market capitalization of $589.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $216.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.