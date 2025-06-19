Advisory Resource Group Acquires 13,200 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Potentia Wealth acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

JEPI opened at $55.74 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

