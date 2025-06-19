iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after buying an additional 8,223,945 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after buying an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,182 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.79.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

